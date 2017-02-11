Lawsuit over fishing monitors to reach Court of Appeals soon

A New England fishermen's group suing the federal government over the cost of at-sea monitoring is scheduled to present oral arguments before the federal Court of Appeals in March.
The monitors are workers who collect data that help the government craft fishing regulations. The government shifted the cost of paying for monitors to fishermen last year.
A group led by New Hampshire fisherman David Goethel sued the government over the rule change. The fishermen lost in federal district court and appealed. Attorneys say the arguments are set to take place March 7.
Monitors can cost hundreds of dollars per day. Fishermen argue it represents an illegal new cost burden they can't shoulder in an era of tight quotas.
The rules apply to fishermen of species such as cod and sole.
