February 10, 2017 10:42 PM

Mass prayers draw thousands as Indonesia readies elections

The Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia

Tens of thousands have gathered at the national mosque in Jakarta for mass prayers urging Indonesians to vote for Muslims in city and district elections being held across the country next week.

The crowds Saturday overflowed from Istiqlal Mosque into the surrounding streets. Police have denied hard-line groups permission to march through the capital.

Protests against the minority Christian governor of Jakarta drew hundreds of thousands to the city's streets in November and December.

Gov. Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama is on trial for alleged blasphemy but remains a leading candidate in elections for Jakarta governor set for Wednesday.

Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim nation but recognises several faiths and has a large Christian minority.

