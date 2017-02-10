Greensboro police officer shot during traffic stop

The police chief in Greensboro says an officer and a person he was chasing following a traffic stop were wounded in a shootout.
Chief Wayne Scott said two officers on patrol noticed a car driving erratically Friday and stopped it on the southwest side of the city.
Scott told reporters that one person in the car fled the traffic stop and one of the patrol officers gave chase. The chief said there was a "very violent encounter" between the officer and the person from the car.
Scott said the officer is hospitalized in stable condition. He didn't elaborate on the extent of the officer's injury, nor did he comment on the injuries of the man that officer was chasing.
Police were on scene Friday evening interviewing witnesses and gathering information.
