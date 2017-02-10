More Politics News

February 10, 2017 12:29 PM

Lebanon to sue suspect in Istanbul deadly New Year's attack

The Associated Press
BEIRUT

Lebanon's state news agency says Beirut will file a lawsuit against the suspect behind the New Year's terror attack in Istanbul that killed 39 people, including three Lebanese citizens.

The agency says a Justice Ministry official has been appointed to defend the rights of the Lebanese victims and sue the suspect, who was recently detained, before Turkish courts. The official was not named.

The Dec. 31 attack, which also wounded six Lebanese nationals, was claimed by the Islamic State group.

The National News Agency said on Friday that if needed, the ministry will finance and send one or more lawyers for the case in Turkey.

The accused perpetrator of the nightclub attack, an Uzbek national who reportedly trained in Afghanistan, was detained in Istanbul two weeks after the assault.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos