Amnesty International urges Myanmar to halt copper mine work

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia Pause

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

1:44 Trump administration putting 'Iran on notice'

1:20 Washington State AG on ruling against travel ban: 'complete victory'

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

1:20 Hillary Clinton: The future is female

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor