Family: Man fatally shot by Ohio deputy was unarmed

1:20 Washington State AG on ruling against travel ban: 'complete victory' Pause

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

2:00 Jeff Sessions sworn in as attorney general

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

5:02 Idaho Gov. Butch Otter: Christian refugees should get priority