February 10, 2017 6:27 AM

Germany's Merkel likely to meet with US VP Pence in Munich

The Associated Press
BERLIN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is likely to meet with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence next week.

It would be the first face-to-face meeting between Merkel and a senior member of the new U.S. administration following President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said the chancellor will hold several bilateral meetings at the Munich Security Conference, which starts Feb. 17 in the south German city.

Seibert told reporters in Berlin on Friday that the meeting with Pence was "highly likely."

