February 10, 2017 6:13 AM

Gov. Cuomo helps NY motorist struck in snow during storm

The Associated Press
HAWTHORNE, N.Y.

A motorist stranded on a Westchester County highway during Thursday's snowstorm received assistance from a passer-by who just happens to be governor of New York state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office says the Democrat's motorcade was travelling on the Sprain Brook Parkway around 3 p.m. Thursday when it came upon a driver stuck on a roadside snowbank in Hawthorne. Cuomo checked on the unidentified driver and then helped attach tow cables from his security detail's SUV onto the man's car.

The governor and his security team successfully pulled the car free.

Cuomo's chief of staff, Melissa DeRosa, tweeted out pictures of the snow rescue.

Thursday's storm dumped up to a foot of snow on New York City's northern suburbs.

