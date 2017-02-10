Tribe works on new regulations for Kenai River fishing net

An Alaska Native tribe is working to implement new regulations for its fishing net in the Kenai River that address conservation concerns.
The Peninsula Clarion reported (http://bit.ly/2kO04Tm) Wednesday that Ninilchik Traditional Council Executive Director Ivan Encelewski says the organization has been in discussions with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on a settlement that details new guidelines for the gillnet. He says the rules will provide for more subsistence opportunities and conservation.
The settlement comes after the south-central Alaska tribe sued federal officials when they didn't approve the gillnet's operational plan in 2015.
The U.S. Department of the Interior allowed the tribe to use the gillnet last year through a special action request, and the fishery caught hundreds of fish for Ninilchik residents who submitted a subsistence permit.
The new regulations are expected to go into effect by the end of the year.
