February 10, 2017 4:56 AM

McDonnell's defense fund raises $20K in 4th quarter 2016

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Finance reports show former Gov. Bob McDonnell's legal defense fund raised about $20,000 during the last quarter of 2016.

Supporters created the fund in 2013 for McDonnell, who was convicted of public corruption but had his sentence overturned by a unanimous Supreme Court in June.

The reports collected by the Virginia Public Access Project, a nonpartisan money-in-politics tracker, also show around $36,000 of expenses during last year's fourth quarter. The majority of that went to legal, accounting and banking fees, and $10,000 went to the IRS for a late filing fee, according to the filings.

The fund reported $554,010 cash on hand as of the end of 2016.

McDonnell has since rejoined a Virginia Beach law firm and is teaching at Regents University.

