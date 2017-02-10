Bill requiring police training on disabilities advances

Alaska lawmakers have passed a bill aimed at improving interactions between law enforcement and people with disabilities.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2kZvIQ7 ) that the House passed the legislation in a unanimous vote on Wednesday. It now goes to the Senate.
Fairbanks Republican Rep. Steve Thompson drafted the bill with help from disability advocacy groups.
Under the legislation, law enforcement officers would be required to receive training to help them better identify people with disabilities such as post-traumatic stress disorder and how to respond appropriately.
People with disabilities would also be allowed to get special decals on their driver's licenses to notify officers.
Comments