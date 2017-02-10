FEMA again extends hotel, motel housing for flood victims

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has again extended a program that covers hotel or motel rentals for Louisiana residents who cannot yet return to homes that flooded in August.
It's the fifth time FEMA has granted a 30-day extension to the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program.
FEMA said in a news release Thursday that it will also review eligibility during the month. It says people who can return home may have to check out Feb. 24. The current extension goes through the night of Saturday, March 11.
The state requested the extension due to a lack of rental resources and because of significant, widespread damage to homes throughout Louisiana.
The mid-August flooding killed 13 people and caused more than $8.7 billion in estimated damage.
