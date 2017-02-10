Carney schedule includes retreat with cabinet secretaries

Gov. John Carney is huddling behind closed doors with his Cabinet secretaries.
Carney's official public schedule for Friday includes an 8 a.m. retreat with Cabinet members but does not say where the meeting is being held.
Later in the day, Carney is scheduled to join U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and deliver remarks at graduation ceremony at an undisclosed location for 25 new state police troopers and 31 new municipal officers representing various police agencies in Delaware.
That event, contrary to past practice, also is also not open to the press or public.
