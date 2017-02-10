Deputy resigns, 2 others suspended following investigation

Officials say a central Florida deputy has resigned and two others have been disciplined following an excessive force investigation.
Treasure Coast Newspapers (https://goo.gl/a5Mwou ) reports this week that Roger Jones resigned last month after investigators with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office determined that the complaint could have led to him being fired. Jones' supervisor was suspended for eight hours, and the watch commander during the Dec. 3 incident was suspended for four hours because reports in the case were not completed.
Officials say Jones and another deputy responded to a domestic violence call, and Jones punched the suspect three times in the face when the man resisted being handcuffed. Investigators determined that the resistance was not violent and didn't require Jones to punch him.
Comments