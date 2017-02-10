Rutland law aims to stop drivers from avoiding stoplights

Officials in Rutland are trying to stop drivers from cutting through parking lots and other property in order to get around red lights and stop signs.
The Rutland Board of Alderman this week approved a measure making such maneuvers illegal.
The new law creates fines for drivers who cross driveways, parking lots or other properties to avoid red lights or stop signs. The fines are $50 for a first offense, $100 for a second offense and $250 for a third or subsequent offenses.
Alderman George Gides had pushed for the ordinance, saying someone could get hurt.
The city's attorney says that once he publishes an official notice of the new ordinance, the law will take effect in 21 days unless 5 percent of city voters petition for a referendum.
