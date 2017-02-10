Freebies, symbols, funding: India's key election features

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology Pause

1:20 Washington State AG on ruling against travel ban: 'complete victory'

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

5:02 Idaho Gov. Butch Otter: Christian refugees should get priority

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban