NC appeals court temporarily reinstates new elections law

A North Carolina appeals court has temporarily reinstated a state law that stripped the governor of his oversight of elections.
The law was approved by Republican lawmakers two weeks before Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper took office. It was blocked by a three-judge panel after Cooper sued.
The state Court of Appeals' decision Thursday means the law can be enforced while the court decides whether to take up a request by Republican legislative leaders to overturn the lower court's decision.
The measure merges the state ethics and elections boards into one and gives legislative leaders half of the board appointments going forward. Previously the governor made the elections board appointments with a majority coming from his party.
Late Thursday, Cooper's attorneys asked the state Supreme Court to continue blocking the law.
