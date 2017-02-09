More Politics News

February 9, 2017 5:03 PM

Governor submits $1.4B worth of transportation projects

The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY

An airport tower in Tulsa, a waterway rehabilitation in eastern Oklahoma and several highway projects are among nearly $1.4 billion worth of transportation projects that Gov. Mary Fallin has submitted to the Trump administration for consideration as part of a national infrastructure improvement plan.

Fallin's office released a list on Thursday of seven "shovel-ready" projects in Oklahoma that have been submitted to the president's office and the White House National Trade Council from the National Governor's Association.

A total of 428 projects were submitted from 49 states and territories.

Oklahoma's projects include improvements to the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, Tulsa International Airport control tower, Interstate 40 from Oklahoma City to Shawnee, the Interstate-44/I-235 interchange, I-44 west of Tulsa, U.S. 75 south of Tulsa and various railroad crossings.

