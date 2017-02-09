Daugaard threatens veto of concealed gun legislation

Gov. Dennis Daugaard on Thursday threatened to veto bills that would allow guns in the state Capitol and let people carry concealed handguns without a permit if they are approved by the Legislature.
The Republican governor praised South Dakota's "reasonable" gun laws, saying that some states are much more restrictive. Daugaard's position is a steep obstacle for lawmakers pushing the bills.
"I really feel that our process is not burdensome," Daugaard said of the state's permit requirements. "It's doing an important job, and our laws are very reasonable."
It is a misdemeanor under state law for someone to carry a concealed pistol or to have one concealed in a vehicle without a permit.
Bills that would allow what's known as constitutional carry haven't yet had a hearing this session. A similar proposal passed through the House in 2015, but died in a Senate committee.
Republican Rep. Lynne DiSanto, who is sponsoring one, said she believes this year's Legislature is more conservative, a benefit for gun bills.
"I would say the Legislature is prepared to come back on 'Veto Day' and override that veto," DiSanto said. "He can go ahead and veto it, and we'll be back to see him again in March."
Twelve states currently allow residents to carry a gun without a permit, according to a spokesman for the NRA Institute for Legislative Action.
The bill allowing people who have an enhanced permit to bring concealed pistols into the Capitol passed through the state House this week. The measure would require people to register in advance with security. It must pass the Senate.
Majority Leader Lee Qualm, the bill's main sponsor, said he would continue pushing for the bill despite the governor's opposition. He said an override attempt is a possibility.
There are no metal detectors or other security checks at the Capitol entrances to enforce the current prohibition on most people carrying guns in the building. The South Dakota Highway Patrol, which provides security at the Capitol, opposes the bill.
Daugaard said he's satisfied that the patrol is doing a good job protecting people in the building.
