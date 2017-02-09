For Trump, a solitary start to life in the White House

2:00 Jeff Sessions sworn in as attorney general Pause

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:47 Black caucus women read King letter that earned Warren a Senate rebuke

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful'

4:17 Khalid Sheik Mohammed's attorney discusses the letter the alleged 9/11 mastermind wrote Obama