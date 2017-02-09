More Politics News

February 9, 2017 1:59 PM

Senate panel OKs bill to ban tobacco use on school property

The Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky.

The Senate Education Committee has approved legislation that would ban tobacco products on public school property in Kentucky and at school-sponsored activities.

The measure's chief sponsor is Republican Sen. Ralph Alvarado, who is a medical doctor. The bill — aimed at reducing Kentucky's youth smoking rates — sailed through committee on Thursday.

Alvarado says that cutting youth smoking would save lives, make students healthier and reduce costs to treat smoking-related illnesses.

The bill would prohibit use of tobacco products by students, school employees and visitors in schools and school vehicles and at school-sponsored activities.

Alvarado says school boards would be expected to act within a year with policies to prohibit tobacco products in buildings and on campuses.

The ban also would apply to e-cigarette products.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos