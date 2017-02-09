Fitzgerald says he wants to look at ending utility tax

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he wants to consider eliminating a utility tax that Wisconsin residents pay on electric bills.
Fitzgerald said Thursday at a Wispolitics.com luncheon that he thinks that could be a more effective tax cut that a $200 million cut to the state income tax that Gov. Scott Walker is proposing.
Fitzgerald says the Legislature doesn't want to do something "meager" that wouldn't have much "bang for the buck."
He says eliminating the utility tax would be something that people recognize and help the middle class.
Walker proposed the income tax cut as part of nearly $600 million in tax and fee cuts in his two-year budget.
