Sununu rides in plow truck, warns of whiteout conditions

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has taken a ride in a plow truck before delivering his budget address to the Legislature.
Before he went for the ride Thursday morning in Hooksett, Sununu said the roads were in good shape and that there weren't too many accidents, most involving some cars off the road or others needing a tow out of a snowbank. He said over 500 plow trucks were working.
He said whiteout conditions were going to get "very, very intense" early Thursday afternoon and the wind will pick up to create snowdrifts Thursday night.
Hundreds of schools were closed for the day and most flights at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport were canceled as the storm made its way through New Hampshire.
