Wisconsin GOP renews push to ban fetal tissue research

Republican state lawmakers are renewing their push to ban research on aborted fetal tissue in Wisconsin, a proposal that's failed the past six years to overcome opposition from private and university researchers and the state's business community.
Three Republican lawmakers circulated a bill Tuesday for co-sponsorship that would prohibit the sale and research of fetal tissue starting in 2018. The idea has been around the Legislature since 2011, but Republicans have been unable to reach a compromise that could get enough votes to pass.
The latest ban isn't winning over abortion rights opponents, who say it provides numerous exemptions that would allow universities and clinics and others to evade the research prohibition.
The Wisconsin Catholic Conference, Wisconsin Family Action, Pro-Life Wisconsin and Wisconsin Right to Life comprise a coalition that urged lawmakers not to sign on to the bill. They called the measure "complex and ambiguous" and said they needed more information about how it would work before supporting it.
The coalition is working on alternative proposals that it says will end the sale and use of fetal tissue body parts obtained from abortions.
A fetal tissue research ban introduced in 2015 sought to prohibit research on fetal tissue from abortions that occurred after Jan. 1, 2015. That was seen as an attempt to exempt research on existing fetal tissue lines. It failed to pass even though Republicans controlled both the state Senate and Assembly. Republicans increased their majorities this year to their highest levels since 1957 in the Assembly and 1971 in the Senate.
Abortion opponents say the ban is needed "to ensure that not only is there no financial incentive to abortion, but that there is a real consequence to breaking this law."
But those against the ban say it would curtail promising research on potentially life-saving cures and treatments and hurt the state's economy.
The latest proposal comes from Sen. Alberta Darling, co-chair of the Legislature's budget committee, and Reps. Cindi Duchow and Amy Loudenbeck. It would make violating the ban punishable by a $50,000 fine and up to nine months in prison. That is weaker than the bill last session, which would have made it a felony punishable by up to six years in prison.
In a memo seeking co-sponsors, the lawmakers wrote that the bill would close a loophole in state law that prohibits the attorney general from prosecuting the sale of fetal body parts within the state of Wisconsin. The bill also would ban the acquisition of fetal body parts for research from a for-profit entity, abortion clinic or entity that exists primarily to obtain fetal tissue to sell.
It would also prohibit state researchers who object to abortion from being forced to participate in fetal tissue research if it's against their moral or religious beliefs.
"This legislation prioritizes the rights of the unborn to ensure that not only is there no financial inventive to abortion, but that there is real consequence to breaking this law," the co-sponsors wrote.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos supports the bill, said his spokeswoman Kit Beyer. Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
University of Wisconsin System spokeswoman Stephanie Marquis said the university was reviewing the bill and "will work with all of our research institutions to determine how this may affect the critical research occurring on their campus. We urge the legislature to carefully consider how any additional regulatory actions may impact that research before moving forward."
The concern over what a ban would do to research that sunk it last session.
