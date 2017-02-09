Santa Fe considers defenses of immigrant-friendly policies

Santa Fe officials are preparing for a potential legal confrontation with President Donald Trump's administration over the city's immigrant-friendly policies.
On Wednesday, City Attorney Kelley Brennan suggested the city ask for a declaration in federal court that the city's policies are consistent with U.S. law. Brennan asked the City Council for authorization to consult with outside attorneys on the issue.
Brennan says she also wants to consider other legally clarifying options, including the possibility of a lawsuit. The city of San Francisco on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Trump over his order to withhold funding from cities that do not cooperate with federal authorities on immigration matters.
The move comes just days after city councilors announced they removed the word "sanctuary" from a proposed resolution stating Santa Fe's immigrant-friendly policies.
