Family separated by travel order now reunited

A family separated by President Donald Trump's order barring travelers from seven Muslim majority nations from entering the United States has been reunited in New Hampshire.
Dr. Hamid Reza Jalili, his wife and their two daughters thought they were cleared to move to the U.S. from Iran after more than a decade of paperwork and vetting. When they showed up at the airport with their visas last weekend after some restrictions were eased, they were told one daughter, 19-year-old Helia, couldn't board. It wasn't clear why.
She told her family they needed to go, and that she'd catch up with them. So Jalili, his wife, Dr. Bahareh Khamesi, and their 12-year-old daughter, Haniya, boarded a tearful flight to the United States. They eventually heard that Helia was able to make her way out of Iran.
They have been reunited with family in Bedford.
