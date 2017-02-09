More Politics News

German town stops playing kids' song after vegan complains

The Associated Press
BERLIN

A town in Germany has stopped playing a popular children's song about a fox who steals a goose after a complaint from a vegan.

Limburg's town spokesman Johannes Laubach told the dpa news agency Thursday a local woman had asked the mayor to remove the tune from the town hall's mechanical carillon.

Laubach said the mayor had temporarily granted her request. The carillon — a series of bells — has a repertoire of 33 tunes, including 15 German children's songs, that are played several times a day.

The Frankfurter Neue Presse newspaper reports the woman was upset by being reminded of the song's words — "the hunter's going to get you with his gun," rather than by the fox's theft of the goose.

