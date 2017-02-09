Homeland Security head to visit sites along US-Mexico border

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly plans to visit federal border facilities in Arizona and California on Thursday.
The Department of Homeland Security says Kelly will discuss efforts by President Donald Trump's administration to improve security along the U.S.-Mexico border while he's visiting Nogales, Arizona, and San Ysidro, California, Thursday afternoon.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will be among state and local officials on hand when Kelly visits a Border Patrol station in Nogales. Kelly will visit a port of entry in San Ysidro.
Kelly visited Texas last week.
The retired Marine Corps general was confirmed by the Senate for his Cabinet position Jan. 20.
Comments