The Latest: Some in Kansas GOP want lesser school cuts

The Latest on the Kansas budget debate (all times local):
6:55 a.m.
Some Republicans in the Kansas Senate want to backtrack on cuts in education funding proposed by GOP leaders to help balance the state budget.
The Senate was planning to debate a bill Wednesday that would cut aid to the state's 286 school districts by $128 million before June 30.
Republicans who back the proposal believe districts could dip into their cash reserves to tide themselves over temporarily. Other lawmakers and educators see the cut as potentially damaging.
Sen. Ed Berger of Hutchinson told fellow Republicans during a Tuesday evening caucus that he would seek to reduce the school funding cut to about $51 million.
The Senate also planned to debate a separate bill that would increase personal income taxes to raise $660 million over two years.
___
5:55 a.m.
Top Republican legislators in Kansas are facing a key test of support for budget-balancing proposals to cut education spending and hike income taxes.
The state Senate planned Thursday to debate a tax bill and a separate measure making the cuts. The package would move the GOP-controlled Legislature toward a confrontation with Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.
The governor already has criticized the tax bill.
It would raise $660 million in new revenues over two years by increasing rates and eliminating an income tax exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.
The other measure would cut aid to public schools in the current state budget by $128 million and trim spending on higher education by $23 million.
The state faces projected budget shortfalls totaling nearly $1.1 billion through June 2019.
