February 9, 2017 4:59 AM

Polish official highlights security, Russian aggression

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

Poland's foreign minister says it is a priority for the country to strengthen the cooperation of Americans and Europeans in the area of security and that he is concerned about the "aggressive policies of Russia in Eastern Europe."

Witold Waszczykowki made his remarks Friday during a traditional yearly address to parliament. Among those in the audience were President Andrzej Duda and foreign diplomats.

He said despite Russian polices he still sees a role for dialogue.

Waszczykowski also said Poland's ties are warming with Belarus, the authoritarian state on Poland's eastern border, noting that there have been more visits and meetings with Belarusian officials.

