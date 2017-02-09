Judge weighs releasing officer's name in fatal shooting

A judge will hear arguments on whether Fairfax County police should be allowed to release the name of an officer who fatally shot a man following a standoff at a Herndon home.
The judge, T.S. Ellis III, has already issued a temporary order barring release of the officer's name. But a hearing is scheduled Thursday in federal court in Alexandria on whether the order should remain in place.
The officer sued under a John Doe alias, challenging the department's new policy of releasing an officer's name within 10 days when involved in a fatal shooting unless special circumstances exist.
Last month, the officer fatally shot 32-year-old Mohammad Doudzai after a standoff. Police say Doudzai shot two brothers following an argument and walked out of his home armed with a knife.
