Prosecutors: Man shot by police a danger to officer

Prosecutors say a Massachusetts man who was shot and paralyzed by a police officer should be held without bail because he's a danger to an officer he's accused of attacking.
The Republican reports (http://bit.ly/2kPNFRs ) that defense lawyer Lawrence Madden said Wednesday Clifford Ahern is no danger to anyone after he was shot twice in the back by East Longmeadow police Officer Joseph Dalessio. A judge took prosecutors' request under advisement.
Authorities say the shooting occurred after 60-year-old Ahern fled a traffic stop in November. Ahern was wanted on a warrant alleging he assaulted his wife.
Authorities say Ahern drove to his house, exited his car with a knife and charged Sgt. Steven Manning. They say Dalessio then shot Ahern.
Ahern has denied charges including armed assault with intent to murder.
