Officials: Receiver paid taxes on Burke, Jay ski resorts

Vermont town officials say a portion of delinquent taxes owed on the Burke Mountain Resort and Jay Peak ski resort have been paid by the federal receiver in charge of the property.
Burke Tax Collector Priscilla Aldrich tells the Caledonian Record (http://bit.ly/2knQN3n ) federal receiver Michael Goldberg sent the town nearly $409,000 for taxes due on the resort and associated properties. An eight percent penalty wasn't paid.
Jay's treasurer says it has been paid more than $1 million in property taxes owed for the Jay Peak Resort.
Ariel Quiros, who owns both resorts, and former Jay Peak president Bill Stenger were accused of misusing $200 million raised from foreign investors.
Stenger has settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Quiros' lawyers have said he will be cleared of wrongdoing.
