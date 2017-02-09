More Politics News

February 9, 2017 4:46 AM

Hobbs endorses measure against recreational marijuana use

The Associated Press
HOBBS, N.M.

A southeastern New Mexico city in the heart of oil and gas country is refusing to light up for recreational marijuana.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports (https://goo.gl/fzRQFH) Hobbs City Commissioners this week endorsed a resolution opposing the legalization of marijuana for recreational use in New Mexico.

City Manager J.J. Murphy presented the commission with a resolution and says recreational marijuana would be a detriment to Hobbs.

He says growers in California cannot deposit their money in most banks and instead hiding money in safe houses, which become targets of gangs.

A proposal in the New Mexico House seeks to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. New Mexico Gov., Susana Martinez has previously said she didn't support legalizing recreational marijuana use.

