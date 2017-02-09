New member joins Citizens Clean Elections Commission

A new member has been chosen to replace a Citizens Clean Elections Commissioner whose term expired.
Republican Amy B. Chan will serve a five-year term.
Chan was former Secretary of State Ken Bennett's state elections director and is an attorney. She also worked as legal counsel and policy adviser for the majority in the state Senate and as an administrative law judge.
She replaces Mitchell Laird, a Republican from Maricopa County. The other four current commissioners include another Republican, two Democrats and an independent.
Chan was appointed by Senate Democratic leader Katie Hobbs Wednesday under a system that rotates choices between the top elected Democratic and Republican officials in the state.
The commission oversees administration of the Citizens Clean Elections Act, including voter education and campaign finance programs.
