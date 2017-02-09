Judges' response to Trump criticism: Silence

President Donald Trump's unusually personal criticism of federal judges has drawn rebukes from many quarters, including from Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, but not from the judges themselves.
And that's not likely to change, even if the tweeter in chief keeps up his attacks on judges. A former judge, a law school dean and a constitutional law professor all say that life-tenured independent judges should not respond to criticism. Not even if the words sting or if their source is the president.
Vanderbilt University law professor Suzanna Sherry says judges should ignore what is a "basically a childish tantrum" and continue to do their job of deciding cases, including cases involving the president.
