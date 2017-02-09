Retired sergeant looks to become Washoe County sheriff

A retired Washoe County sheriff's sergeant has announced she is running for sheriff in 2018.
KRNV-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2lq192X ) Wednesday that Kim Meyer's announcement comes after Sheriff Chuck Allen announced he wouldn't seek re-election in December.
Meyer retired as sergeant from the sheriff's office in 2016 after nearly 25 years of service.
She began her law enforcement career in 1990 as an intern and became a deputy sheriff at the Washoe County Detention Facility the following year.
Meyer has also served as a detective and helped create the Child Advocacy Center, which supports children who are victims or witnesses of crime.
Meyer says she's dedicated her career to protecting some of the county's most vulnerable citizens and would be honored to continue serving the community as sheriff.
