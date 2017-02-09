More Politics News

February 9, 2017 12:32 AM

New York lawmakers to focus on housing in budget hearing

ALBANY, N.Y.

The latest hearing on Gov. Andrew Cuomo's $152 state budget proposal has been postponed due to a winter storm headed for the Capital District area.

Members of the Senate and Assembly will convene the hearing on housing on Friday, Feb. 17, in Albany. A budget hearing on environmental conservation spending is scheduled for Monday.

Lawmakers are likely to recommend significant changes to Cuomo's suggested spending plan. The final product will be hammered out in negotiations between the Democratic governor and top lawmakers in the Senate and Assembly.

The Legislature hopes to approve a spending plan before April 1, the start of the next fiscal year.

