More Politics News

February 9, 2017 12:07 AM

Kuster honored for work to address opioid addiction

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster, the founder and co-chair of the Bipartisan Heroin Task Force, has been honored for her work to pass legislation to address the opioid addiction epidemic and expand access to recovery and treatment services.

Kuster, a Democrat, has received the Congressional Leadership Award from the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America on Wednesday.

Last year, Kuster brought the task force, created in 2015, to New Hampshire for a field hearing. She also was part of the conference committee that produced the final version of the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos