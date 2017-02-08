Senate roll vote on Jeff Sessions for attorney general

4:42 Merkley starts to read parts of King letter Warren was rebuked for quoting Pause

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan