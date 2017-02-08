Oil tax bill causes dustup in Alaska House

No one was told to sit down and be quiet at the Alaska House on Wednesday, but rules of order were challenged during a dustup over the introduction of an oil tax credit bill.
The bill was introduced by the House Resources Committee. Minority Republican members of the panel objected vigorously, saying they weren't consulted and didn't want their names on the bill.
The objections were met with incredulousness by some Democrats, who said Republicans routinely introduced committee bills without Democratic input when the GOP held the House.
Republican Rep. Dan Saddler objected to a comment from Democratic Rep. Les Gara that Saddler felt maligned the integrity of Republican members.
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, was ordered Tuesday to sit down and then was silenced by Republican colleagues using an arcane rule barring any senator from impugning the motives of any other during debate over the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions for U.S. attorney general.
