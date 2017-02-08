More Politics News

February 8, 2017 7:53 PM

Tower near Purdue cut to 16 floors for airport safety rules

The Associated Press
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.

Developers are cutting a couple floors from a planned high-rise tower near the Purdue University campus to meet Federal Aviation Administration regulations.

The FAA told developers the proposed retail-and-residential tower in West Lafayette could reach a maximum 168 feet to meet safety rules with the Purdue Airport runways less than two miles away.

The (Lafayette) Journal & Courier reports (http://on.jconline.com/2k2D1XW ) developers now plan to put two floors of parking below ground so that the Rise at Chauncey tower will top out at 16 stories. The $70 million project a few blocks from the Purdue campus also includes 15-floor and 13-floor buildings.

Dan Hrankowsky with project partner CA Ventures of Chicago says if city officials approve the project, it could be open for Purdue's 2019 fall semester.

