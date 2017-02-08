Committees approve bills on abortion, death penalty

Lawmakers in Alabama began moving bills out of committee as the 2017 legislative session got underway. Here's a look at some of Wednesday's action:
___
RELIGIOUS OBJECTIONS: The House Health committee has approved a bill that would let private adoption agencies, including those that care for state foster children, turn away gay couples on religious grounds. The bill would allow adoption or foster placement agencies to deny services and protect those agencies from state discipline like withholding licenses. The bill now moves to the House floor.
___
JUDICIAL OVERRIDE: Judges would be prohibited from imposing a death sentence when a jury has recommended life in prison, under a bill narrowly approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee. Alabama is the only state in the nation that allows a judge to impose a death sentence if a jury has recommended life in prison. The bill now moves to the Senate floor.
___
ABORTION: The House Health Committee approved a proposal to write into the state Constitution that it is Alabama's public policy "to recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children, most importantly the right to life." The language would change little in terms of abortion access unless the U.S. Supreme Court overturns legalized abortion. Supporters said it would send a message about the state's beliefs. The bill now moves to the House floor.
Comments