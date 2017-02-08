More Politics News

February 8, 2017 5:01 PM

Kansas plan would halve staffing at new Lansing prison

The Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan.

The Kansas Department of Corrections is telling legislators it could cut staffing at its largest prison by having a private company build a new facility and lease it to the state.

Corrections Secretary Joe Norwood said in a presentation for a Wednesday meeting of a House budget subcommittee that the Lansing prison's staffing could drop to 392 employees from the current 686.

His presentation projected annual staffing costs would drop to less than $21 million from nearly $35 million.

Norwood announced last week that the department will seek proposals from private companies to build a new prison. The state would mothball but preserve the oldest parts of the prison that date to the 1860s but tear down the rest.

The department has described a lease-purchase deal as one possible option.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos