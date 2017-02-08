A look at Snyder's $56.3 billion state budget proposal

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder on Wednesday proposed a $56.3 billion state budget.
A look at some details:
K-12 EDUCATION
The base per-student grant to K-12 districts would rise by $128 million, providing between $50 and $100 more per pupil depending on the district. Districts also would receive an additional $50 more for each high school student. The state traditionally has not based funding differently depending on the age of a pupil. Snyder also proposed more funding for districts with low-income, at-risk students.
UNIVERSITIES
State aid for universities would rise by an aggregate of 2.5 percent, with increases varying by the school. To get their full funding, universities could not raise tuition and fees more than 3.8 percent.
REVENUE SHARING
The constitutionally guaranteed portion of state revenue-sharing payments to municipalities would grow by $17 million, or 2.3 percent. The statutory portion of the payments would stay flat, though, drawing criticism from local government officials.
