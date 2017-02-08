Longmont considers tax breaks to attract Smucker's factory

The Longmont City Council has backed a $6.5 million economic development incentive package to bring a $340 million manufacturing facility for Smucker's Uncrustables products.
The Daily Times-Call reports (http://bit.ly/2kO3RCZ ) that the council on Tuesday unanimously approved the package deal for the J.M. Smucker Company, which is up for a second reading and vote on Feb. 21.
If approved, the deal would give the J.M. Smucker Company about $6.5 million in rebates on taxes and permit fees in exchange for the company agreeing to build the facility in Longmont.
In exchange, Smucker's would have to pay its 500 new employees an average of $48,977 annually, which is 105 percent of the annual average wage in Weld County.
