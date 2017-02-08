Abortion bill stalls despite Rose Day rally at Capitol

5:02 Idaho Gov. Butch Otter: Christian refugees should get priority Pause

3:02 Senators debate rebuke of Warren

3:22 Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful'

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity