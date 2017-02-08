Syrian refugee couple and daughter arrive in Chicago

A Syrian refugee family told last week they couldn't fly to Chicago because of President Donald Trump's executive order on refugees has made it to their new home.
Baraa and Abduljmajeed Haj Khalaf and their 16-month-old daughter arrived at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Tuesday as an appeals court heard arguments about whether to restore Trump's order. They were then driven to the Skokie apartment that a group of Chicago mothers outfitted for them with furniture, clothing, food and toys for their child.
Alisa Wartick says she and other mothers will make regular visits to the apartment. They plan to help the family figure how to use public transportation and learn English.
The family spent two days in a Turkish refugee camp after escaping the civil war in Syria.
