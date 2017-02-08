Howard County leader to veto 'sanctuary' measure

A Howard County leader says he will veto a controversial bill declaring the county a safe place for illegal immigrants.
Media outlets report the county council passed the bill Monday. It would also limit county employees' involvement in enforcing federal immigration law.
The bill originally had a "sanctuary county" label, but it was removed to allay fears the federal government might pull funding from the county.
The council has until Thursday to send it to Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman's office. Kittleman says he'll veto it once he gets it.
He says no one has reported being treated poorly because of their immigration status.
Bill proponents say it's necessary to assure residents fearful for their safety.
To the bill's supporters, Kittleman pledges everyone will be treated "with respect and dignity."
Comments