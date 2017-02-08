The Latest: Committee defeats bill on initiative signatures

The Latest on South Dakota lawmakers' debate over rules on ballot measures (all times local):
11:20 a.m.
A state House committee has defeated a bill that would have required ballot measure supporters to spread out across South Dakota to gather signatures.
The State Affairs Committee on Wednesday voted down the bill. It would have dictated that half of the signatures required for a ballot question would have to come from at least 33 counties in South Dakota. The other half could have come from any of the remaining counties.
Supporter Rep. Chris Karr, a Republican, says the goal was to make sure that South Dakota voters are better represented by setting a geographical distribution requirement for signatures needed to get on the ballot.
Committee Chairman Larry Rhoden says the bill could have made it more difficult for in-state grassroots groups to put initiatives on the ballot.
___
10:45 a.m.
A House panel has delayed action on a bill that would limit contributions from outside of South Dakota for ballot measures.
State Affairs Committee Chairman Larry Rhoden says the measure will be taken up again Monday. Sponsor Rep. Spencer Gosch, a Republican, says the bill is "very protective of South Dakotans."
It would bar initiative committees from accepting out-of-state contributions exceeding 75 percent of total in-state contributions. The 2016 campaign season brought in millions of dollars from out-of-state groups.
Gosch says the bill makes sure that the majority of money raised has to be from South Dakota. The governor's office offered support for such legislation.
Business groups opposed the bill. South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry President David Owen says he doesn't think the bill works very well.
___
10:15 a.m.
A bill that would allow for more public comment on ballot questions is headed to the full House for consideration.
The House State Affairs Committee voted on Wednesday to approve the bill. Under the measure, the Secretary of State's office would accept written comments from voters about proposed ballot measures.
Lawmakers would also hold a public hearing to review any measures set to appear on the next general election ballot and to allow for testimony from supporters and opponents. Republican Rep. Don Haggar, the bill's main sponsor, says more information is always better.
___
8:55 a.m.
A state House committee has approved a bill that would move back the date that voter-approved ballot initiatives take effect in South Dakota.
The House State Affairs Committee voted on Wednesday to send the bill to the chamber's floor. It has already passed through the Senate.
The measure would change the start date for constitutional amendments, ballot initiatives and referred laws to the July 1 after the election.
It comes after initiatives including a crime victims' rights constitutional amendment and a government ethics overhaul caused confusion for officials when provisions took effect shortly after Election Day.
Republican Rep. Mike Stevens, a sponsor of the bill, says current law doesn't give officials enough time to implement measures passed by the people. Democrats opposed the bill, saying July 1 is too much of a delay.
___
8:18 a.m.
South Dakota lawmakers are set to debate a series of bills that would change rules on ballot measures after an election year that included a dizzying array of initiatives.
The House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday is set to take up the bills.
They include measures that would boost public input on initiatives, limit out-of-state contributions and require signatures to be collected from a wide swath of South Dakota.
Republicans have discussed changes to the initiative process after an election season with 10 ballot questions that brought millions of dollars from out-of-state groups pouring into South Dakota campaigns.
Comments